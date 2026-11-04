Brandon Aiyuk files to be reinstated from 49ers' reserve/left squad list
Brandon Aiyuk is taking a required step toward a potential return.
Aiyuk has turned in paperwork to be reinstated, his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN. The wide receiver is currently on the San Francisco 49ers’ reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the club’s training facility Friday afternoon.
“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.
The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up late last season while rehabilitating a knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024. As part of the process, the team voided his guaranteed money.
Aiyuk could have moved to be reinstated at any point, which would have forced the Niners’ hand. Until now, he had declined to do so.
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With the wideout planning to report later this week, the 49ers' options will be: reinstate and play him under his current contract; release him; or reinstate him and try to find a trade partner before the Nov. 10 deadline.
San Francisco has consistently said Aiyuk would no longer be part of the club, a stance Kyle Shanahan reiterated in September. Despite WR injuries, the Niners never wavered on that posture. However, the team also wasn't in any hurry to release the wideout until it had a reason to.
Now, it appears San Francisco will be forced to act.
In 69 games with the Niners, Aiyuk, 28, generated 4,305 yards on 294 catches with 25 first downs. The former first-round pick has not played since Oct. 20, 2024.