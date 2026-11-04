Brandon Aiyuk files to be reinstated from 49ers' reserve/left squad list

Brandon Aiyuk is taking a required step toward a potential return.

Aiyuk has turned in paperwork to be reinstated, his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN. The wide receiver is currently on the San Francisco 49ers’ reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the club’s training facility Friday afternoon.

“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.

The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up late last season while rehabilitating a knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024. As part of the process, the team voided his guaranteed money.

Aiyuk could have moved to be reinstated at any point, which would have forced the Niners’ hand. Until now, he had declined to do so.