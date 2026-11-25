An inevitable split has led to a predictable reunion for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, released Monday after a monthslong saga with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to sign with the Washington Commanders' practice squad and reuniting with his former college quarterback Jayden Daniels, Aiyuk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Aiyuk is expected to sign next week.

Aiyuk cleared waivers Tuesday and had a visit scheduled with the Commanders on Wednesday.

"One of the things that I don't think anybody can dispute is his work ethic," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Wednesday during his weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan. "He's one of the hardest workers on the team, and that's how he became an All-Pro type of player for us in San Francisco -- (it) was his work ethic and his drive to get better. And so the last season I was there, he had a fantastic season. … He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time."

A 2020 first-round pick out of Arizona State, Aiyuk, 28, played with Daniels at ASU in 2019 when Daniels was a freshman.

Daniels would later transfer to LSU ahead of becoming the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 draft, taken by Washington.