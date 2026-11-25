Commanders to sign ex-49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to practice squad
An inevitable split has led to a predictable reunion for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk, released Monday after a monthslong saga with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to sign with the Washington Commanders' practice squad and reuniting with his former college quarterback Jayden Daniels, Aiyuk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Aiyuk is expected to sign next week.
Aiyuk cleared waivers Tuesday and had a visit scheduled with the Commanders on Wednesday.
"One of the things that I don't think anybody can dispute is his work ethic," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Wednesday during his weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan. "He's one of the hardest workers on the team, and that's how he became an All-Pro type of player for us in San Francisco -- (it) was his work ethic and his drive to get better. And so the last season I was there, he had a fantastic season. … He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time."
A 2020 first-round pick out of Arizona State, Aiyuk, 28, played with Daniels at ASU in 2019 when Daniels was a freshman.
Daniels would later transfer to LSU ahead of becoming the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 draft, taken by Washington.
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During Aiyuk's troublesome absence and feuding with the 49ers, he posted myriad social media diatribes in which he criticized the San Francisco organization. He later pointed some of his venom at Daniels, but one would surmise they've mended fences enough for the franchise QB to give the thumbs up on Aiyuk joining the fold.
Just how prepared Aiyuk is to hit the field will now become the prevailing question. He hasn't played since Oct. 20, 2024 when he tore his ACL and MCL during a 49ers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In December of 2025 he was placed on the reserve/left squad list.
Aiyuk was reinstated on Nov. 9 and then released at the conclusion of his two-week roster exemption. In total, Aiyuk spent six-plus years with the 49ers.
Aiyuk has twice posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2022 and 2023). For his career, he's accumulated 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.
With Washington looking to make a borderline improbable playoff push, an unlikely return to form from Aiyuk could be just the unexpected boost it could need.