Brandin Cooks stole show for New Orleans Saints

Published: Sep 07, 2014 at 07:44 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Back in May, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks predicted on the Around The NFL Podcast that New Orleans Saints rookie Brandin Cooks would pile up 70-plus catches this season.

After the season opener, that projection looks conservative.

Cooks finished the 37-34 overtime loss second to Jimmy Graham in team receptions (seven) and third in receiving yards (77) while adding a touchdown and an 18-yard end-around.

Coach Sean Payton utilized Cooks in similar fashion to the Seahawks' plan for Percy Harvin, even lining the explosive rookie up as a backfield sidecar on occasion.

The early signs suggest there is every reason to believe Cooks will be in the thick of the Offensive Rookie of the Year race all season long in a pick-your-poison offense that looks downright unstoppable.

