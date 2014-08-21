Analysis

Brandin Cooks, Sammy Watkins head Offensive ROY candidates

Published: Aug 21, 2014 at 03:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

I produced a list of my top five Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates on Monday. Now it's time to turn my attention to the other side of the ball.

This draft class is absolutely loaded with talent at wide receiver. I could list 10 legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates solely from that position group. Guys like Jordan Matthews (Philadelphia Eagles), John Brown (Arizona Cardinals) and Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) could put up strong numbers for their respective clubs, but they just missed the cut here.

As it stands today, it looks as though we'll begin the season without a single rookie starting at quarterback. This hasn't been the case since way back in 2007. However, even if we don't see a Day 1 starter emerge from this crop of rookie passers, I feel very confident several of them will get a chance to make their mark at some point during the season. In fact, I'm banking on one of them pushing for rookie hardware.

Without further ado, here are my top five contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year:

1) Brandin Cooks, WR, New Orleans Saints
No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Cooks is a dynamic pass catcher who has quickly established himself as one of Drew Brees' favorite targets. He possesses the quickness, strength and route-running savvy to excel both outside and in the slot. It's rare for a rookie receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in the NFL. Since the turn of the millennium, just five guys have accomplished that feat: Keenan Allen (1,046 yards in 2013), A.J. Green (1,057 in 2011), Marques Colston (1,038 in 2006), Michael Clayton (1,193 in 2004) and Anquan Boldin (1,377 in 2003). I believe Cooks will join that exclusive club this fall.

2) Sammy Watkins, WR, Buffalo Bills
No. 4 overall pick

Watkins hasn't lit up the preseason, but I've seen enough on college tape to feel confident he'll have a strong rookie campaign. When I stopped by Bills camp a few weeks ago, he put on a show. He made several spectacular catches and the offensive system looked to feature him more than any other skill player. EJ Manuel isn't a top-tier quarterback, but I trust that Watkins will get a ton of touches in this offense.

Schein: Bucs poised to make noise?

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Josh McCown is primed to guide a talented Buccaneers team to the playoffs. Or not. Adam Schein examines an enigma. READ

3) Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 7 overall pick

Evans brings rare size (6-foot-5, 231 pounds), catch radius and ball skills. I don't expect him to put up big catch or yardage numbers, but I do believe he is the favorite to lead all rookies in touchdowns. He is a physical mismatch in the red zone, and Vincent Jackson's presence will assure Evans sees single coverage on a consistent basis.

4) Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers
No. 28 overall pick

Benjamin has an intriguing mix of size (6-5, 240), strength and sneaky speed. So far in the preseason, he's shown the ability to separate down the field, and he's improved as an intermediate route runner. Benjamin is the top talent at the position in Carolina by far, and I expect Cam Newton to feed him the ball early and often in the 2014 season.

5) Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 3 overall pick

This is a wild-card pick. Jaguars general manager David Caldwell and head coach Gus Bradley have made it clear that veteran Chad Henne is the clear-cut starter at quarterback. However, Bortles has been outstanding during the preseason, displaying impressive arm strength, touch and mobility. If Bortles continues to show progress on the practice field and Henne struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie take over the starting position during the 2014 season. If he logs 12-plus starts, he could pile up impressive enough numbers to emerge as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

With the Las Vegas Raiders in a transitional state, could Derek Carr be traded this offseason? Marc Sessler explores potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night 

The Bills, Chiefs and Rams all cruised into the Divisional Round, but only one of them moved up in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. See where all 14 team playoff teams rank after Round 1 of the 2021 postseason.
news

Josh Allen, Deebo Samuel, Joe Burrow among NFL statement-makers during Super Wild Card Weekend

The opening weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs provided a series of inspiring opening statements. Whose contributions stood out the MOST? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals.
news

Aura of uncertainty surrounds Cowboys following quick playoff exit

Where do the Cowboys go from here? Jim Trotter senses uncertainty around the franchise in the wake of a mistake-laden playoff loss to the 49ers.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.
news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Cowboys edge past 49ers; Rams cruise by reeling Cardinals

 What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Who'll win the rubber match between the Rams and Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Why Packers, Chiefs, Colts deserve multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and discusses why the Packers, Chiefs and Colts are deserving of multiple selections on offense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW