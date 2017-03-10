Brandin Cooks, Patriots trade a fantasy dream realized

On the flip side, this boosts Michael Thomas' stock in New Orleans as well. He impressed as a rookie and could now be looking at an even bigger piece of the passing pie coming his way. Same goes for Willie Snead, who fell to third fiddle with Cooks and Thomas in town, but now could jump back up into second place in the eyes of Drew Brees. Last I checked, Coby Fleener is still Coby Fleener, so I wouldn't read too much into this move impacting him.