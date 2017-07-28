Brandin Cooks moves up in Fabiano's updated mock

With the turn of the calendar to September and the start of the regular season just a few weeks away, the fantasy football chatter is heating up across the NFL landscape. Who will be the biggest bust? (Matt Ryan). Who will make the biggest rookie impact? (Leonard Fournette). Which player's value is on the rise? (Kareem Hunt). Knowledge is power of course, and knowing which players to draft and when to draft them is paramount to your championship hopes. So is practicing your draft strategies, and you can do that right here are NFL.com as mock drafts are open! I'll give you a look into how those mocks might look with a mock of my own, as I continue the tradition of ramping up the draft content as we get deeper and deeper into the summer months.