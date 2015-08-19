Brady willing to talk admittance to lack of cooperation

"We had over two hours of oral argument today and the judge hammered the NFL," Director of the Tulane Law Sports Program and NFL Media legal analyst Gabe Feldman said on NFL Network. "Whether that hammering has any outcome, has any effect on the outcome of the case remains to be seen, the judge made clear he hasn't made up his mind yet, but there is no question he asked the NFL more difficult questions, perhaps because the Players Association has raised a lot of challenges to the NFL's decision, but the themes were the same today.