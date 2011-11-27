Brady, Wells find plenty of fantasy success in Week 12

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Brady went off against the floundering Eagles, throwing for 361 yards with three touchdowns in a blowout win. The future Hall of Famer threw scoring strikes of 41, 9 and 24 yards, two of which went to Wes Welker and the third to Rob Gronkowski. With 12 games in the books, Brady is now on pace to throw for what would be a record-breaking 5,275 yards and 41 touchdown passes. He should shred the winless Colts next week.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills
Entering this weekend, the Jets had allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. So it makes a lot of sense (sarcasm, anyone?) that Fitzpatrick would shred them for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-24 defeat. The Amish rifle, who hadn't scored more than 15 fantasy points since Week 3, connected on scoring strikes of 8, 5 and 36 yards. He'll go up against the Chargers in Week 13.
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
The Start of the Week on NFL.com, Ryan made good on a great matchup and picked the Vikings apart for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His scored came on passes of 26, 6 and 3 yards, the first of which went to Roddy White. Ryan has now posted 16-plus fantasy points in four consecutive starts, recording 20 or more in three of those contests. His next game will come on the road against the Texans.
Beanie Wells, RB, Cardinals
Sore knee? What sore knee? Wells battered the Rams, rushing for 228 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 win. The Ohio State product had struggled in recent weeks, rushing for a combined 198 yards in his last four contests, so this was a nice change in his statistical fortunes. Wells does have a tough schedule down the stretch, though, with contests against the Cowboys and 49ers in each of the next two weeks.
Wes Welker, WR, Patriots
Reports of Welker's fantasy demise were clearly exaggerated, as the Texas Tech product went off for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. His 22.60 fantasy points were more than he had scored in his previous four games combined, and it couldn't have come at a better time for owners. Now on pace for better than 1,600 yards, Welker remains a must-start in all formats. He'll face the Colts next.
