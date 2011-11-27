Brady, Wells find plenty of fantasy success in Week 12

Published: Nov 27, 2011 at 10:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide!

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Brady went off against the floundering Eagles, throwing for 361 yards with three touchdowns in a blowout win. The future Hall of Famer threw scoring strikes of 41, 9 and 24 yards, two of which went to Wes Welker and the third to Rob Gronkowski. With 12 games in the books, Brady is now on pace to throw for what would be a record-breaking 5,275 yards and 41 touchdown passes. He should shred the winless Colts next week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills

Entering this weekend, the Jets had allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. So it makes a lot of sense (sarcasm, anyone?) that Fitzpatrick would shred them for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-24 defeat. The Amish rifle, who hadn't scored more than 15 fantasy points since Week 3, connected on scoring strikes of 8, 5 and 36 yards. He'll go up against the Chargers in Week 13.

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

The Start of the Week on NFL.com, Ryan made good on a great matchup and picked the Vikings apart for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His scored came on passes of 26, 6 and 3 yards, the first of which went to Roddy White. Ryan has now posted 16-plus fantasy points in four consecutive starts, recording 20 or more in three of those contests. His next game will come on the road against the Texans.

Beanie Wells, RB, Cardinals

Sore knee? What sore knee? Wells battered the Rams, rushing for 228 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 win. The Ohio State product had struggled in recent weeks, rushing for a combined 198 yards in his last four contests, so this was a nice change in his statistical fortunes. Wells does have a tough schedule down the stretch, though, with contests against the Cowboys and 49ers in each of the next two weeks.

Wes Welker, WR, Patriots

Reports of Welker's fantasy demise were clearly exaggerated, as the Texas Tech product went off for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. His 22.60 fantasy points were more than he had scored in his previous four games combined, and it couldn't have come at a better time for owners. Now on pace for better than 1,600 yards, Welker remains a must-start in all formats. He'll face the Colts next.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Can Broncos land Aaron Rodgers? 

Marc Sessler runs through the top remaining offseason priority of each AFC team. How much would acquiring Aaron Rodgers mean to the Broncos?
news

Mark Brunell: 2021 Lions could surprise like 1996 Jaguars

Early in Mark Brunell's playing career, the expectations for the mid-1990s Jaguars were exceedingly low. The current Lions QB coach sees something similar happening in Detroit.
news

Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow officially inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said.
news

Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently told TMZ that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can hash out their differences to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW