Brady vs. Romo, Moss vs. Owens. Getcha popcorn ready!

Which McNabb will we see -- the one who put up 56 points against Detroit or the one who put up three points against the Giants? It should be the former, as the Jets have only three sacks in five games and have allowed nine TD passes in those game. Also, McNabb plays well on the road against AFC teams and his mobility seems to improve each week. McNabb and the Eagles have played well after a bye week during Andy Reid's tenure and the Eagles have never lost to the Jets.