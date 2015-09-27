Brady throws 400th TD as Patriots drop 51 on Jaguars

The New England Patriots' offense stayed white hot on Sunday, cruising to a 51-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's what you need to know:
- The Patriots jumped out to a 51-10 lead with eight possessions that resulted in five touchdowns, three field goals and no punts. After connecting with Danny Amendola on a one-yard score, Tom Brady became the second-fastest quarterback to reach 400 career touchdown passes (7,282 attempts), just behind Peyton Manning (7,226). Through three games this season, Brady is on pace for 5,931 yards, 48 touchdowns, a 72.1 completion rate and a 119.6 passer rating. This is not just the best offense in the NFL; it also has the potential to chase the franchise records set during Brady's magical 2007 season.
- The Jaguars had a chance to pull within 13-6 late in the second quarter, only to see Blake Bortles toss a game-altering interception in the red zone. Devin McCourty returned the pick 43 yards, Dion Lewis reeled off 22 yards on three plays and Brady hit Rob Gronkowski and Amendola for big plays. Suddenly the Patriots were taking a comfortable 20-3 lead into halftime.
- Fantasy heads shouldn't read too much into the Patriots' backfield breakdown, which shows LeGarrette Blount with a trio of touchdowns and 18 attempts to Dion Lewis' eight rushes. Repeating the pattern of the first two games, Lewis served as the every-down feature back while the game was within reach. Once the Patriots entered ball-control, clock-killing mode in the second half, Blount took over as the primary ball carrier. As the NFL's leader in forced missed tackles, Lewis is too valuable to risk in a blowout. The versatility to play Lewis in the spread and Blount in a power-rushing attack will serve New England well this season.
- The Jaguars' battered secondary never stood a chance in this game. Strong safety Johnathan Cyprien was inactive, free safety Josh Evans was lost to a knee injury and Sergio Brown suffered a calf injury. This could be a problem again next week at Indianapolis.