Around the NFL

Brady throws 400th TD as Patriots drop 51 on Jaguars

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New England Patriots' offense stayed white hot on Sunday, cruising to a 51-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's what you need to know:

  1. The Patriots jumped out to a 51-10 lead with eight possessions that resulted in five touchdowns, three field goals and no punts. After connecting with Danny Amendola on a one-yard score, Tom Brady became the second-fastest quarterback to reach 400 career touchdown passes (7,282 attempts), just behind Peyton Manning (7,226). Through three games this season, Brady is on pace for 5,931 yards, 48 touchdowns, a 72.1 completion rate and a 119.6 passer rating. This is not just the best offense in the NFL; it also has the potential to chase the franchise records set during Brady's magical 2007 season.
  1. The Jaguars had a chance to pull within 13-6 late in the second quarter, only to see Blake Bortles toss a game-altering interception in the red zone. Devin McCourty returned the pick 43 yards, Dion Lewis reeled off 22 yards on three plays and Brady hit Rob Gronkowski and Amendola for big plays. Suddenly the Patriots were taking a comfortable 20-3 lead into halftime.
  1. Fantasy heads shouldn't read too much into the Patriots' backfield breakdown, which shows LeGarrette Blount with a trio of touchdowns and 18 attempts to Dion Lewis' eight rushes. Repeating the pattern of the first two games, Lewis served as the every-down feature back while the game was within reach. Once the Patriots entered ball-control, clock-killing mode in the second half, Blount took over as the primary ball carrier. As the NFL's leader in forced missed tackles, Lewis is too valuable to risk in a blowout. The versatility to play Lewis in the spread and Blount in a power-rushing attack will serve New England well this season.
  1. The Jaguars' battered secondary never stood a chance in this game. Strong safety Johnathan Cyprien was inactive, free safety Josh Evans was lost to a knee injury and Sergio Brown suffered a calf injury. This could be a problem again next week at Indianapolis.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'

Wednesday's joint practice between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers brought together Aaron Rodgers and Bryce Young -- the league's elder statesman at quarterback and this year's No. 1 overall pick.
news

Myles Jack considered becoming electrician, plumber before signing with Eagles

Eagles LB Myles Jack details an offseason where he considered becoming an electrician or plumber as a free agent before Philadelphia called this week. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Although an offer was made by the Indianapolis Colts to free-agent RB Kareem Hunt, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free'

The Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, an incredible athlete without a traditional fit, because of what might be possible. After three seasons, though, Simmons is changing positions under Jonathan Gannon, moving from linebacker to safety.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

Commanders coach Ron Rivera offered a mea culpa Wednesday following Tuesday's comments regarding the transition to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's approach.
news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

Packers RB AJ Dillon is gearing up to have make it hard on opposing defenses as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. 
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Vikings owner Mark Wilf is abstaining from making declarative statements regarding Kirk Cousins﻿' future. He said that ownership would allow GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to make that decision at a later date.
news

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

With the pads coming on during the Dolphins' joint practices against the Falcons ahead of Friday night's preseason tussle, rookie RB De'Von Achane is once again flashing dynamic potential.
news

Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season 

Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young has shed the brace off his surgically repaired knee nearly 21 months after tearing his ACL and is finally ready to get his career back on track. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and a Jets team with high hopes in the season premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks." 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More