Brady takes aim at history as Luck would just to win

Brady is the fourth different quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record 11 or more touchdown passes without an interception in the first four games of a season. Brady's 11 touchdown passes without an interception ties him with Aaron Rodgers' start this season (11 TDs, 0 INTs through first four games). Only the Dallas Cowboys' Don Meredith (14 TDs, 0 INTs through first four games) and Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning (16 TDs, 0 INTs through first four games) had more. Rodgers had two interceptions in the Packers' fifth game, a 24-10 win over the St. Louis Rams. So, Brady needs just one touchdown pass without an interceptions against the Colts to have the most touchdown passes without an interception in the first five games of any quarterback during the Super Bowl era.