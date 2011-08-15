Brady surprised not to play vs. Jags but trusts Belichick's plan

"It's really a crash course. We've been at it for just over 2½ weeks. You have to basically get rid of all the information that he's had to learn going on his 10th year and learn something new in two weeks. It's certainly not easy, but he's a hard worker, you know. He wants to do it, he's very competitive, and it's really fun to be out there with him because he wants the ball, he wants to practice. He wants to be out there and do it right because he really wants us to be able to rely on him."