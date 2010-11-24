Brady skips Pats practice for second day to rest foot, shoulder

Tom Brady was listed as questionable for the New England Patriots' Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions after missing a walkthrough practice Wednesday.
Brady also sat out Tuesday's only full workout of the week with a foot injury after participating on a limited basis in a walkthrough Monday. A questionable listing means a player has a 50-50 chance of playing in a game.
Brady also was listed with a shoulder injury, as he has been every week in recent seasons.
The quarterback took one day off from practice during the weeks leading to the Patriots' previous two games. Both times, however, he was listed as probable. Brady played well in both games, victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis, and showed no signs of being hurt. He walked without a limp in the locker room Tuesday.
The only other quarterback on the Patriots' roster is Brian Hoyer. He spent all of last season with the team after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State. In seven games, he has completed 19 of 29 passes with no touchdowns and one interception, including 0 for 2 with an interception in two games this season.
Brady has started every game, beginning with last year's opener, after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game of 2008.
The Patriots (8-2) also listed running back Fred Taylor (toe) and safety Jarrad Page (calf) as questionable for Thursday's game at Detroit. The team later that announced guard Stephen Neal (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Wilhite (hip), defensive tackle Mike Wright (neck/concussion), nose tackle Myron Pryor (back) and tackle Mark LeVoir are out after initially deeming the first four as questionable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.