Brady sits out practice with left shoulder injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady missed the New England Patriots first practice for the AFC championship game with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder.
The Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Before Wednesday's practice, Brady smiled and appeared to be in a good mood while speaking with reporters.
The injury first kept Brady out of practice on Dec. 28, four days before he played all but the final offensive series in a 49-21 win over Buffalo. Last Saturday, he played every New England offensive series in a 45-10 divisional playoff win over Denver. There was no indication that his shoulder was injured further in that game.
Coach Bill Belichick customarily lists many players on the injury report but almost all usually end up playing.