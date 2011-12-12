Brady says his OC was right to yell at him after pick vs. Redskins

"That's just part of the game. He and I have a great relationship. Actually, I love that he feels that he can coach me. I think that's something as a veteran player you maybe don't get a lot from coaches. Because you're a veteran, you don't think, 'Aw man, I can't be yelled at.' But yeah, you can. And you should. We're all held accountable. I'm glad our defense really made the play to win the game at the end, because I'd have been feeling pretty crappy if we'd somehow not pulled that game out with that interception there at the end.