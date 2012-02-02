Brady says he should have picked on hotels in 'non-NFL city'

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 06:04 AM

Tom Brady is sorry for denigrating hotels in Buffalo.

The New England Patriots quarterback apologized Thursday for an off-the-cuff comment about Buffalo hotels. One day earlier, he said that hotels in the New York city are "not the nicest places in the world."

In response, one of the top hotels in Buffalo offered a free night's stay to show Brady he's wrong. Brady appreciated the offer and said he was sorry for his comment. He suggested he should have picked a "non-NFL city" in his comment about places to stay that he didn't particularly enjoy.

The last time they played in Buffalo, the Patriotslost to the Bills 34-31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

