Brady says he should have picked on hotels in 'non-NFL city'

The New England Patriots quarterback apologized Thursday for an off-the-cuff comment about Buffalo hotels. One day earlier, he said that hotels in the New York city are "not the nicest places in the world."
In response, one of the top hotels in Buffalo offered a free night's stay to show Brady he's wrong. Brady appreciated the offer and said he was sorry for his comment. He suggested he should have picked a "non-NFL city" in his comment about places to stay that he didn't particularly enjoy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.