Brady says he's sorry for remark about Buffalo

Tebowmania swept the country after Tebow led the Broncos on five fourth-quarter comebacks and four overtime victories - each more improbable than the last. He spawned a new verb, "Tebowing" - the practice of kneeling on one knee, elbow perched on the other, fist to forehead - and everyone from skiing star Lindsey Vonn to high school kids were soon doing it. There was even a website devoted to the practice.