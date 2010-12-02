Brady's stats, Patriots' wins grow in proportion to his hair

"Oh, that little lanky sixth-rounder or free agent or whatever he was," Taylor said with a laugh. "Man, you've got to be able to knock him out of the games is what we used to say. But he's steady. I think he's the coolest, calmest quarterback in the pocket, and you've got to be impressed with his work, how he prepares, just across the board. He deserves everything that he's gotten in his career."