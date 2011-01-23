Brady's performance on bad foot amazes QB's personal coach

Published: Jan 23, 2011 at 03:23 AM

News of Tom Brady's need for foot surgery surprised many people, even Tom Martinez.

Martinez, who has been Brady's personal coach since the New England Patriots' star quarterback was a teenager, told the *Boston Herald* that he knew little of his 33-year-old pupil's injury.

"His dad mentioned his foot was bothering him, but it wasn't like it was an injury," Martinez said Thursday, the day Brady had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. "I e-mailed back and forth with Tom, and he never said anything. But he's not the type to do that. He wouldn't tell you if he got his leg amputated. That's just the way it is.

"I know stress fractures can be painful when they flare up. That makes what he did this year even more impressive."

Brady posted another Pro Bowl season in 2010, leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and passer rating (111.0) and throwing a league-low four interceptions as New England went 14-2 during the regular season. The Patriots won the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed but lost to the New York Jets in the Divisional Round last week.

Martinez told the Herald that "I couldn't see anything" that would show that Brady had a broken foot. Martinez also said that after Brady recovers in the next two months, he'll watch him closely for signs that the foot is bothering him. But that's only if the quarterback wants Martinez's help.

"I say I will never call him," Martinez said. "If you need help, call me. I'll be there. So when he's ready, and he calls, we'll start going again. And if he doesn't call, we won't. It's his quarter."

