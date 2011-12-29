Brady's left shoulder fine; Patriots expect QB to play vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is fully expected to play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, despite missing Wednesday's practice for what the team listed as "non-injury related" reasons.
The Patriots officially listed Brady as a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of a left shoulder injury after the Boston Herald reported the quarterback was out on the field working with the team at the beginning of the session.
Brady made some light throws and lobbed warm-up passes to wide receivers, according to the team's official website, but "clearly" favored the non-throwing shoulder and held it close to his body during his follow-throughs.
Brady's return to practice followed a Wednesday report from Comcast SportsNet New England that the quarterback underwent an X-ray to check for a separation to his left shoulder, but everything checked out OK.
Brady landed hard on his left shoulder with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter Saturday when he was tackled by Kevin Burnett on a scramble during a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins in which the quarterback also scored touchdowns on two 1-yard sneaks.
Brady suffered a "typical ding" to his shoulder, a source told La Canfora, although it's not something the team really is concerned with at this time. Barring an unforeseen issue with the shoulder, both Brady and the team expect him to play against the Bills.
Brady has played through much more serious issues than this, and all of the testing was purely precautionary, sources told La Canfora. It also isn't uncommon for Brady to miss a Wednesday practice.
The Patriots listed 16 players as limited in practice Thursday. Patriots left guard Logan Mankins (knee) and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back, foot) each sat out for a second consecutive day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.