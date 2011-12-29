Brady's left shoulder fine; Patriots expect QB to play vs. Bills

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 04:10 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is fully expected to play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, despite missing Wednesday's practice for what the team listed as "non-injury related" reasons.

The Patriots officially listed Brady as a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of a left shoulder injury after the Boston Herald reported the quarterback was out on the field working with the team at the beginning of the session.

Brady made some light throws and lobbed warm-up passes to wide receivers, according to the team's official website, but "clearly" favored the non-throwing shoulder and held it close to his body during his follow-throughs.

Brady's return to practice followed a Wednesday report from Comcast SportsNet New England that the quarterback underwent an X-ray to check for a separation to his left shoulder, but everything checked out OK.

Brady landed hard on his left shoulder with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter Saturday when he was tackled by Kevin Burnett on a scramble during a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins in which the quarterback also scored touchdowns on two 1-yard sneaks.

Brady suffered a "typical ding" to his shoulder, a source told La Canfora, although it's not something the team really is concerned with at this time. Barring an unforeseen issue with the shoulder, both Brady and the team expect him to play against the Bills.

Brady has played through much more serious issues than this, and all of the testing was purely precautionary, sources told La Canfora. It also isn't uncommon for Brady to miss a Wednesday practice.

The Patriots listed 16 players as limited in practice Thursday. Patriots left guard Logan Mankins (knee) and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back, foot) each sat out for a second consecutive day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

As soon as DeAndre Hopkins hit the free-agent market, the Cowboys were instantly added to the list of teams with whom Hopkins could sign. But Hopkins might not be as much of a guaranteed addition. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that while the Cowboys "don't dismiss any possibility," it is "unlikely" Dallas will sign Hopkins.

news

Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium

Bills owner Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday broke ground on a new stadium scheduled to open by the 2026 season, and projected to cost $1.54 billion, with taxpayers picking up $850 million of the tab.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers by CROE of 2022: Surprise at No. 1!

Nick Shook ranks the 10 best pass catchers of the 2022 NFL season using the Next Gen Stats metric of catch rate over expected (CROE). See which rookie made the list -- and who surprised at No. 1!

news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions

Still just 23 years old with three Pro Bowls under his belt, Justin Jefferson is poised to reset the receiver market. Can his teammate, T.J. Hockenson, do the same at tight end? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects who will earn the big-money contracts of tomorrow at each position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More