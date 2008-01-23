Brady's journey to the top began a long time ago

When Brady perfected the "fake Statue-of-Liberty" in this year's divisional playoffs that, to date, might just be the signature play of his career, some praised his showmanship. But to pull off the play, Brady had to sell it. To sell it, he had to practice it. Nobody saw the practice that went into the play. Everybody saw the results, a replay that will stand in time, not unlike the single-season records Brady set this season.