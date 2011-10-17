Brady's game-winning score is GMC Moment of the Week

New England quarterback Tom Brady's rally is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Oct. 16-17, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
Fans may vote for one of these three moments on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending on Friday at noon ET to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's "Around the League" show and then posted on NFL.com.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady, Patriots rally to beat Cowboys: A lackluster start and a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense kept Brady and the explosive New England offense at bay for 57 and a half minutes. But with 2:31 left in the game and his team down by three, Brady marched the Patriots on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Hernandez with 22 seconds to go, giving New England a 20-16 victory.
Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles prevail in must-win game: Riding a four-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the first-place and well-rested Washington Redskins, who were coming off a bye week. But Vick, running back LeSean McCoy and strong safety Kurt Coleman rose to the occasion. Vick threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, McCoy rushed for 126 yards and a score and Coleman had three interceptions in a 20-13 victory.
Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants
Behind Bradshaw, Giants hold off Bills: Bradshaw ran for 104 yards and a career-best three touchdowns, but it was his efforts on New York's final drive that propelled the team to victory. Before Bradshaw took center stage, cornerback Corey Webster prevented the Buffalo Bills from taking the lead with an interception at the 4-yard line. Bradshaw then rushed five times for 47 yards to set up kicker Lawrence Tynes' winning field goal.