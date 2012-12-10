Brady's four TD passes lead Pats' rout of Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns, and the New England Patriots earned their seventh straight victory in a 42-14 rout of the Houston Texans on Monday night.
Brady had scoring passes of 7 and 4 yards to Aaron Hernandez and 37 to Brandon Lloyd in the first half, and 67 yards to Donte' Stallworth in the third quarter.
New England has won 20 straight December home games. Houston, which has clinched at least a wild-card berth, leads Indianapolis by two games in the AFC South and plays the Colts twice in the final three weeks of the season.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press
