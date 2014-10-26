Brady's five-touchdown spree lifts Patriots above Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts -- Tom Brady threw five scoring passes and the streaking New England Patriots crammed three touchdowns into the last two minutes of the first half, cruising to a 51-23 win over the staggering Chicago Bears on Sunday.
New England (6-2) scored on all five of its possessions in the half - and one of Chicago's - on its way to its fourth straight win. The Bears (3-5) fell behind 45-7 early in the second half and lost for the fourth time in five games.
In one of the best statistical games of his brilliant career, Brady completed 30 of 35 passes for 354 yards. He threw three scoring passes to Rob Gronkowski and one each to Tim Wright and Brandon LaFell.
Defensive end Rob Ninkovichscored with 55 seconds left in the first half on a 15-yard return of Jay Cutler's fumble.
