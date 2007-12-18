Brady, Romo fail fantasy owners in Week 15

Headed into the weekend, Brady led all players in fantasy points with 428 on NFL.com. His lowest point total before this week was 21, which came back in Week 13. He had averaged 30.5 points in his previous 14 starts, and his status as the No. 1 overall selection in all 2008 drafts was and still is secured. He also had 40-plus points three times and was considered a lock to shatter Peyton Manning's record for touchdown passes in a season.