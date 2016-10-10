Brady returns to greatness on road to lead Pats over Browns

Tom Brady took the field to much fanfare -- literally, there were thousands of Patriots fans who strolled into FirstEnergy Stadium wearing their No. 12 jerseys and made their presence known for the entire game -- and did not disappoint. The 39-year-old signal-caller and surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer didn't take long to start cooking, going 80 yards in eight plays on the first drive of the game to score a go-ahead touchdown. He kept it going from there, finding receivers all over the field, renewing his connection with tight end Rob Gronkowski (five catches, 109 yards) and helping Martellus Bennett have quite a day (six catches, 67 yards, three touchdowns).