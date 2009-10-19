Brady returns to form vs. Tennessee; Rice's value on the rise

5. The Steelers are a run-first offense no more. Remember the time when the Steelers were all about running the ball and stout defense? Well, those days are over. The 2009 Steelers are now built around the right arm of Ben Roethlisberger, who has bounced back from a mediocre 2008 season to once again emerge as a fantasy superstar. Big Ben is now on pace to throw for an incredible 5,032 yards with 32 total touchdowns after throwing for 417 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns. Roethlisberger's success has also meant a resurrection in the value of Hines Ward, who is currently fifth in fantasy points among wide receivers on NFL.com. Not bad for a player who's average draft position (ADP) was 73.28. Ward has also become a more valuable option than Santonio Holmes, who is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season but has scored just one touchdowns thus far. Fantasy leaguers are also getting major production from Heath Miller, who has found the end zone four times and is a top-five fantasy tight end after the first six weeks.