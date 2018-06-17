Brady: Retirement coming 'sooner rather than later'

"As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation and willing to make the commitment," Brady explained when asked by Oprah if that "end" could be as far away as his age-43 or age-45 season. "But it's also [that] I think what I've alluded to a lot in the ['Tom vs. Time'] docuseries was there's other things happening in my life too. I do have [three] kids that I love, and I don't want to be a dad that's not there driving my kids to their games. I think my kids have brought a great perspective in my life, because kids just want the attention. You better be there and be available to them, or else they're going to look back on their life and go, 'Dad didn't really care that much.'"