Brady Quinn simply isn't the answer for the Kansas City Chiefs

» End of an era. The Dallas Cowboys deserve credit for holding to their plan to run right at the teeth of the Ravens' defense. Dallas had averaged just 67.8 rushing yards per game through Week 5, but by the end of their first possession on Sunday, they had already totaled 66. The amazing part about the Cowboys' rushing success was that it didn't come from misdirection traps or counters or reverses, just downhill physical runs and blocks at the point of attack. The Ravens had been dominant against the run for the past decade, but the Cowboys' big day just serves as further evidence that opposing offenses aren't scared to go after this unit on the ground.