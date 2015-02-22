Around the NFL

Brady Quinn reportedly hopes to make NFL comeback

Published: Feb 22, 2015 at 05:18 AM

Brady Quinn wants one last crack at the NFL.

The Boston Globe reported Sunday that Quinn is making a comeback attempt months after starting a broadcast career with FOX Sports. The former Browns first-round pick -- who played for five teams in a career that spanned from 2007 to 2013 -- has been working out in Florida with former NFL quarterback Jeff Christensen.

Christensen has also worked with Jimmy Garoppolo (turning him from high school linebacker to a quarterback), Drew Stanton and Kirk Cousins, amongst others.

From an outside perspective, it's easy to see why Quinn would get the itch to return. The free-agent market for quarterbacks is wildly unimpressive, and the 30-year-old Quinn must be thinking, "Hey, I'm just as good as half those guys!" And he might be right.

That said, it's a hard sell to say Quinn can help a team as a player in 2015. His biggest hurdle is the first one, of course: Finding someone who will give him a shot.

