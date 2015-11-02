Around the NFL

Brady: Perfect season 'furthest thing' from Pats' mind

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 12:42 AM

The Patriots, once again, look unstoppable. And when the Patriots look unstoppable, everyone compares their current campaign to 2007, when they finished the regular season undefeated.

On Monday, Tom Brady appeared on WEEI-FM to squash that narrative as quickly as possible.

"That'd be the furthest thing from anybody's mind," he said. "I could really care less about those type of things. When you reflect back, you think, 'Wow that was a great year.' But when you're in the middle of it, you can't do anything about a game in December."

He added: "It's hard to win. It's really hard to win. It's easy to take it for granted because we have a good record and we've played well for a period of time. But I don't think we as players ever take it for granted. I've been around long enough to know how hard it is to get the ball in the end zone, to put together drives. It's no easy task. You gotta keep working at it."

While this is true, the Patriots are playing in a division with three brand-new head coaches. Their remaining schedule is as follows: Washington, at Giants, Bills, at Broncos, Eagles, at Texans, Titans, at Jets, at Dolphins.

It's not improbable, but that's assuming they survive a road trip to Denver where the Broncos are playing quite possibly the best football in the NFL outside of New England.

Maybe it's a distant idea in everyone's mind now, but imagine if this train rolls on without a hiccup for another three or four weeks? They won't be able to ignore it.

Someone get Mercury Morris on speed dial. Let's do this thing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

