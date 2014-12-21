Brady, Patriots narrowly defeat Jets

NOTES: The win was the Patriots' 250th in 368 total games under Robert Kraft, tying him with Chicago's George Halas for the fastest an owner has reached the milestone. ... Bill Belichick broke a tie with Curly Lambeau for fourth place in overall NFL victories with his 230th. ... Smith finished 17 of 27 for 210 yards. ... Jets LB David Harris finished with 10 total tackles, giving him 1,008 for his career. ... Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson had a half-sack in his return after missing three games with turf toe.