Brady, Patriots make it look easy against Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Even when they look sluggish, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots still dominate.
Brady threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns - two to Julian Edelman - and the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 36-7 on Thursday night to become the first of the NFL's five unbeaten teams to reach seven wins.
Stephen Gostkowski broke Adam Vinatieri's franchise record for consecutive field goals by connecting from 52 and 36 yards to make it 26 in a row. Rob Gronkowski had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Dion Lewis had 93 yards receiving and one score.
It could be an even bigger loss for the Dolphins because four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake was carted off the field with an Achilles tendon injury.
The Patriots are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first time since going 16-0 in 2007. They've scored at least 28 points in every game and 30 or more in six straight.
