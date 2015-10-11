Brady, Patriots eviscerate powerless Cowboys, 30-6

ARLINGTON, Texas - Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns, with a 1-yard plunge for another score, and the New England Patriots pulled away from a powerless Dallas offense missing Tony Romo and Dez Bryant for a 30-6 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Brady guided two long touchdown drives in the second half after getting sacked five times before halftime, including once each by Greg Hardy and Rolando McClain in their returns from four-game suspensions.
The 38-year-old Brady joined Peyton Manning and Fran Tarkenton as the only NFL quarterbacks to get off to 4-0 starts at least four times. The Super Bowl champions won their seventh straight game, including the playoffs last season.
The Cowboys (2-3) lost their third straight without Romo and his top receiver, and backup Brandon Weeden lost his 11th in a row as a starter.
