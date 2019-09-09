Brady on A.B.: We'll 'figure out how to make it all work'

"You know, I think all us players are trying to be the best player that we can be for the team." Brady said, per the team's official transcript. "There's a lot of things that play into that, but we're all trying to reach our highest potential individually so that we can reach our highest potential collectively. It doesn't come together just because you say, 'Oh, all you guys are going to come together.' Antonio's had a lot of production, Demaryius [Thomas] has had a lot of production, Julian's had a lot of production, Josh has had a lot of production, Phillip had a great game tonight. So, the point is we've got a lot of players that are talented and we've just got to figure out how to make it all work. We're going to work hard. It's a long year. It's the beginning of a long marathon and the NFL's very competitive and it's going to be a great challenge, but I think we're all looking forward to it."