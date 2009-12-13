Brady OK to play for Patriots, but Thomas inactive vs. Panthers

New England Patriots linebacker Adalius Thomas was inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after being sent home earlier in the week for reporting late to work.
Wide receiver Randy Moss and linebackers Derrick Burgess and Gary Guyton were active for the game even though Patriots coach Bill Belichick also sent them home for tardiness Wednesday. Thomas was the only player who criticized Belichick's decision at length.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was active after being listed as questionable with finger, rib and shoulder injuries. Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme was inactive for the second consecutive week with a broken finger, and defensive end Tyler Brayton, who had started all 12 games, was out with a concussion.
For the Patriots, No. 3 wide receiver Sam Aiken, who caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Brady last Sunday, was inactive with a shoulder injury, and starting guard Stephen Neal was out for the third time in the last four weeks because of an ankle injury.
Patriots running back Fred Taylor, who hasn't played since Week 4 after having ankle surgery, participated in pregame warmups but was inactive. He had been listed as questionable after returning to practice last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.