Brady: 'No one has meant more to me' than mentor Martinez

Published: Jun 13, 2011 at 05:19 AM

Tom Martinez, who has been Tom Brady's personal coach since the New England Patriots' star quarterback was a teenager, is gravely ill and has been told by doctors that he has a week to a month to live, according to The Boston Globe.

Martinez has battled a kidney condition for years, but the severity of his illness caught people by surprise over the weekend.

A melancholy Brady spoke with Sports Illustrated and described Martinez's influence over his career as "at the top of the list. Second to none."

Said Brady: "There is no one who knows more about throwing the football than (Martinez). And no one has meant more to me when it comes to throwing the football than Tom."

Brady told the publication that he met with Martinez for a passing session last Sunday.

"We spent two hours there (at an indoor facility in San Carlos, Calif.). He analyzed what I was doing, just like always. And when I got in the car with my dad afterward, I said to him, 'It's unbelievable how much he knows -- how much he helps me,'" Brady said.

"I just can't say enough about him, and what he's meant to me. When I heard how serious it was the other night, I was there in bed with my wife (Gisele Bündchen), and it was just a sad moment," Brady said. "Very tough on his family, and on ours."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews what to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each AFC team

With 32 separate 53-man rosters across the NFL, it's easy for key contributors to fly under the radar. With that in mind, Nick Shook spotlights one unsung hero from each AFC team.
news

Ranking multi-time Super Bowl-winning QBs: Where does Ben Roethlisberger sit?

Ben Roethlisberger is one of 12 quarterbacks to have won multiple Super Bowls. How does he compare to the others on that list? Adam Rank puts all 12 in order.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW