Brady never wanted Moss to go, would welcome him on Pats

Brady, who spoke with his former teammate before the preseason, told WEEI-AM on Tuesday that he'd welcome back the retired wide receiver in the Patriots' locker room.
"You never know in the NFL," Brady said. "I love Randy, he's one of the greatest receivers in the history of the game, one of the greatest players I've had a chance to play with. But unfortunately, I don't make personnel decisions. If I did, I'd still have all my friends here -- Troy (Brown), David Patten, Deion (Branch) would have never left.
"I've seen so many guys move on, some come back. ... But I don't know (if he'll play again). Who knows? I can't get into his brain. I love the guy, he's a great friend of mine, and if he ever did come back and play, I'd welcome him with open arms."
Moss retired in August, but West Virginia MetroNews cited an anonymous source in reporting last week that Moss regrets leaving New England and would be open to returning.
The Patriots traded Moss to the Minnesota Vikings, his first NFL team, in October 2010. Moss' Minnesota stay didn't last long, as he was released by the Vikings the next month, then claimed by the Tennessee Titans, with whom he finished the season.
Moss left football with some of the gaudiest statistics ever posted by a receiver. His 153 touchdowns are tied with Terrell Owens for second on the NFL's career list, and he's also fifth in yards (14,858) and tied with Hines Ward for eighth in receptions (954).
Brady and Moss connected on an NFL season-record 23 touchdown passes in 2007. Moss started 51 of 52 games for the Patriots during four seasons, catching 259 passes for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.