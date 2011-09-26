Brady, McFadden sending owners to fantasy nirvana

Sanchez has had two 330+ yard games so far and has thrown for two TDs in every game. Slowly, Rex Ryan will realize - without having a choice - that the Jets best way out is through the air. Twice so far New York has had to abandon their running game to keep up against the Cowboys and Raiders. Their best playmakers are on the edge and Dustin Keller is becoming a superstar this year as Sanchez's security blanket. And Sanchez had his best day of the year against Oakland where Santonio Holmes only saw two targets. He'll be that pickup that lets a team deal their better QB without losing much production for a need RB or WR, and then does huge damage down the stretch and in the playoffs because of it. Is it a Bold Prediction! to say Shonn Greene will lose his job soon? Yeah, not so much.