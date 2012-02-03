Brady, Manning vie to prove who's 'elite' QB now

Brady is as smooth on the field as away from it. He had success almost from the moment he slipped into the starting lineup in New England in the second game of the 2001, an opportunity that came after front-liner Drew Bledsoe suffered a sheared blood vessel in his chest following a hit from the Jets' Mo Lewis. In a sense, Brady was still seething about being platooned with Drew Henson during his final season at Michigan and falling all the way to the sixth round - No. 199 - in the 2000 NFL draft. Once he got the job, Brady wasn't going to let go.