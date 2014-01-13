Brady-Manning, 49ers-Seahawks rivalries renewed in title games

Brady, who won three Super Bowls in his first four seasons as a starter but has since suffered a pair of narrow defeats in the Ultimate Game, is two victories away from finally matching Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana as the only quarterbacks to capture four rings. And though the Pats have endured a steady stream of talent erosion -- from the free-agent defection of Brady's favorite target, Wes Welker, to the Broncos; to the off-the-field fall of tight end Aaron Hernandez; to a slew of season-ending injuries -- Brady has figured out a way to make it work.