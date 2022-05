How they got here: New England (14-2) won the AFC East. New York (12-5) beat the Colts, 17-16, in an AFC Wild Card game.

Series record: Tied, 51-51-1 (including two playoff wins by the Patriots).

Streaks: The Patriots have won 13 of the last 17 games.

Last time met:Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes as New England blew out New York, 45-3, on Monday Night Football in Week 13.