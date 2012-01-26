Brady lobbies for personal QB coach to receive new kidney

Published: Jan 26, 2012 at 02:54 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady hopes that Tom Martinez, his personal quarterback coach, can soon find the kidney he needs for a transplant.

Martinez lives in Northern California and has been working with Brady since the New England Patriots quarterback was about 13. Brady has stayed in touch with Martinez and received guidance from him throughout his NFL career.

"He's been a great friend of mine for a long time," Brady said Thursday after the Patriots' first practice for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl against the New York Giants. He said Martinez has been seeking a kidney for some time.

"A lot of people are looking for kidneys or some different type of transplants, but he's very deserving," Brady said. "He's a great man."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans don't deal WR Brandin Cooks as trade deadline passes

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is staying put with the Houston Texans as the trade deadline has passed, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there were trade talks involving him.

news

Bills trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills' long search for a pass-catching running back culminated in a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines.

news

Georgia's Nolan Smith, a top edge rusher prospect, to undergo surgery for pec injury

Georgia's Nolan Smith, one of the top edge rusher prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, will be sidelined after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a pectoral injury.

news

Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jags acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The Falcons will receive  second and fifth-round picks in the trade, conditional upon Ridley's reinstatement.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE