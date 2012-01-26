Brady lobbies for personal QB coach to receive new kidney

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady hopes that Tom Martinez, his personal quarterback coach, can soon find the kidney he needs for a transplant.
Martinez lives in Northern California and has been working with Brady since the New England Patriots quarterback was about 13. Brady has stayed in touch with Martinez and received guidance from him throughout his NFL career.
"He's been a great friend of mine for a long time," Brady said Thursday after the Patriots' first practice for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl against the New York Giants. He said Martinez has been seeking a kidney for some time.
"A lot of people are looking for kidneys or some different type of transplants, but he's very deserving," Brady said. "He's a great man."
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press