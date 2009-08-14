Brady impressive in preseason opener; McFadden stars for Raiders

I'm not a Brady hater, either, not at all. In fact, sign me up for his life -- a rich, good-looking NFL quarterback with tons of money who's married to Gisele Bundchen. Talk about a fantasy! But I still think Brees is more than in the conversation when we talk about the best quarterback in fantasy football. What's more, there's a lot of value at the quarterback position after the third and fourth round, and I'd hate to go into the season without at least one featured runner.