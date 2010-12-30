Brady, Foster headline 2010 fantasy season awards

Biggest Disappointment: Owen Daniels, Texans. Everyone knew he was coming off major surgery, but reports suggested he would be up to speed early in the season. But clearly, he wasn't. Now here's the most frustrating part: His best game came in Week 16, just when you could have used him while going for the championship. But by then, you probably had waived or benched him. The Texans' schedule (No. 8 vs. the pass) certainly was ripe for the picking.