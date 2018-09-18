Brady doesn't want to heap expectations on Gordon

"I always think trust is whatever receiver is out there, you know, you tell them to run a certain route and they run it the way that you talked about it, the ball is thrown, it's caught, it's a positive play and then you do it again," Brady explained to Gray. "If it's a flip of the coin and 50-50, sometimes it's right, sometimes it's wrong, I mean nobody can really depend on that. The coaches don't want to see that, the players don't want to see that. You want to know that the guys you're lining up next to that they got it. They've got their responsibility taken care of and that frees you up to think about what your responsibilities are. But if you're worried about this guy or that guy or this or that, you know, it just takes away from what your focus needs to be as an individual. Everybody wants good teammates that can focus on, as an individual, what they have to do in order to help the team."