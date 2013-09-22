Brady clicks with rookies as Patriots beat Bucs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Finally getting in sync with his rookie wide receivers, Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Kenbrell Thompkins and lead the New England Patriots to a 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Thompkins, an undrafted free agent, scored on plays of 16 and 5 yards, while Aaron Dobson, a second-round draft pick, finished with seven catches for 52 yards for the Patriots (3-0).
The Bucs turned over the ball twice on downs, Rian Lindell missed a 38-yard field goal attempt before making a 30-yarder and Josh Freeman threw an interception to former Bucs cornerback Aqib Talib with 11 seconds left in the first half.
