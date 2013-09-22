Brady clicks with rookies as Patriots beat Bucs

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 09:22 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  Finally getting in sync with his rookie wide receivers, Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Kenbrell Thompkins and lead the New England Patriots to a 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thompkins, an undrafted free agent, scored on plays of 16 and 5 yards, while Aaron Dobson, a second-round draft pick, finished with seven catches for 52 yards for the Patriots (3-0).

The Patriots led 17-3 at halftime as the Buccaneers (0-3) wasted several opportunities.

The Bucs turned over the ball twice on downs, Rian Lindell missed a 38-yard field goal attempt before making a 30-yarder and Josh Freeman threw an interception to former Bucs cornerback Aqib Talib with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Three plays later, Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Tom Brady's performance against the Buccaneers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 pre-draft media call

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE