Around the NFL

Brady approaches another milestone -- for rushing

Published: Nov 03, 2018 at 03:37 AM

Autumn after autumn, accomplishment and accolades grow in the surefire Hall of Fame career of Tom Brady.

As a much-hyped and truly marquee matchup draws near on Sunday night with the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers traveling to face Brady's New England Patriots, the future Canton QB's statistics of splendor and his parade of championships have been highlighted aplenty.

However, on Sunday night, Brady might rumble to another statistical milestone -- rushing the ball.

Brady is only three yards away from hitting 1,000 yards rushing.

"I've kind of inched along there for a long time," said Brady, via NBC Sports Boston. "It really hasn't been a part of my game. But I'm getting close. I've been at it for a long time. Hopefully we can get it this week. Hopefully we can get more than that."

In Monday's lopsided win over the Buffalo Bills, Brady had one carry for eight yards, which put him at 997 yards rushing for his career on 570 carries for 19 touchdowns and a defense-rattling 1.7 yards per rush. He has 13 totes for 29 yards and a pair of scores thus far this season.

Brady's not-so fleet feet and not-so stellar stride have hardly produced all that many highlights, though he has proven adept at QB sneaks for first downs and scores throughout his career. Perhaps that's why he cites his most memorable run as a very short and painful one.

"Wow. I had a good dive over the top against the Ravens when we beat them and Ray Lewis put his helmet right in the middle of my back," he said. "That was probably the one I remember the most, because it probably hurt the most."

Brady is well aware of the impending milestone and his rushing travails, even going so far as to post somewhat of a mockumentary on Instagram.

Another milestone to look out for is Brady edging ever closer to 100 yards receiving for his career, as he has two catches for 59 yards, with his last grab a 36-yard catch in 2015.

With all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Brady-Rodgers II on Sunday night, a little humor certainly doesn't hurt, especially when realizing that, with the competitor Brady is, it doesn't matter if he beats you with his arm or a one-yard sneak as long as TB12 and the Patriots get the W.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

news

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay fans seem to be.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: QB Josh Allen willing to scuffle with Bills defense; Miles Sanders still Eagles' RB1

Is there anything to make out of Miles Sanders recent work with the second unit in Philadelphia? Just who is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that the team plans to go to either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett to replace injured center Ryan Jensen.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

news

DK Metcalf admits to bluffing Seahawks in negotiations before new deal struck

As the ink dried on his new contract extension, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to let the cat out of the bag: He bluffed his team in negotiations.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW