Bradshaw, Turner run to fantasy success in Week 6

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
If you could hold your 2011 fantasy football draft again, would you take Rodgers with the No. 1 overall selection? He continued to thrive in the stat sheets in Week 6, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns in what was a 24-3 blowout win over the St. Louis Rams. His scores came on a 35-yard pass to James Jones, a 93-yarder to Jordy Nelson and a 7-yard connection with Donald Driver. Rodgers and the Packers face Minnesota next.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Stafford has been amazingly consistent this season, both on the field and in fantasy football. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he put up quite an attractive stat line. The Georgia product threw for 293 yards and scored twice during a 25-19 loss. His first touchdown came on a 16-yard connection with Brandon Pettigrew, and his second on a 5-yard pass to Nate Burleson. In all, Stafford scored a solid 20.62 fantasy points on NFL.com.
Ahmad Bradshaw, RB, Giants
Bradshaw was a fantasy monster against the Buffalo Bills, posting a combined 130 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win. The versatile runner out of Marshall found the end zone on a trio of 1-yard runs, which he might not have otherwise received if Brandon Jacobs were active for the contest. Bradshaw, who is on a bye in Week 7, is now on pace to record better than 1,000 yards on the ground and double-digit touchdowns.
Michael Turner, RB, Falcons
The Burner torched the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 win. He found pay dirt on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and he was close to scoring a third time before the Falcons went to Ovie Mughelli on a 1-yard pass from Matt Ryan. Turner is now on pace to record 1,330 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns based on his current numbers. He faces the Detroit Lions on the road next on the Falcons schedule.
Fred Jackson, RB, Bills
I know Rodgers has been a superstar, but I would vote for Jackson as the 2011 fantasy football MVP. Drafted on average in the ninth round on NFL.com, the Coe College product has been the best fantasy back in the league. His success continued against the New York Giants, as Jackson compiled 168 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 loss. Jackson, who scored on an 80-yard run, is on pace for an impressive 2,346 scrimmage yards.
