Bradshaw, Turner run to fantasy success in Week 6

The Burner torched the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 win. He found pay dirt on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and he was close to scoring a third time before the Falcons went to Ovie Mughelli on a 1-yard pass from Matt Ryan. Turner is now on pace to record 1,330 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns based on his current numbers. He faces the Detroit Lions on the road next on the Falcons schedule.