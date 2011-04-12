Bradshaw: I'm rehabbing my brain after career of concussions

"Today most athletes rehab after surgery from a knee or shoulder injury. Well, I'm learning how to prevent my brain from getting worse than it is after suffering a career worth of concussions playing football," wrote Bradshaw, now a mainstay on Fox Sports' NFL pre-game and postgame coverage. "When I played for the Steelers and I got my bell rung, I'd take smelling salts and go right back out there. All of us did that. We didn't know any better. You don't know how many times I was in the huddle, asking my teammates to help me call a play. After a few minutes, I'd be fine and I'd keep playing just like nothing had happened."